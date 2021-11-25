Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 97.34 ($1.27). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 232,314 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73.

Tribal Group Company Profile (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

