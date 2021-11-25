Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Senior Officer Sells C$552,633.11 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,088.

Shares of TCN opened at C$17.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.25. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.70 and a 52 week high of C$18.20.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.9105278 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.73.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

