UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 426 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Johnson Outdoors worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOUT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $108.64 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.72. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

