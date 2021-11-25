UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Gogo worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

GOGO opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

