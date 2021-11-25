UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCBJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays downgraded UCB to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised UCB to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. UCB has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

