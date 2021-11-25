UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UGI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.91. 1,101,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that UGI will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. UGI’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

