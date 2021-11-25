UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

UNCRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS UNCRY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.43. 74,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.