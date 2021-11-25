Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $11.20 on Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $11.20 or 0.00019330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $55.96 million and $9.70 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00200306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.34 or 0.00756467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00078089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,364 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

