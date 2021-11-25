uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report $25.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $101.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $34.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $482.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in uniQure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

