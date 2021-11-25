United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

United-Guardian has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

UG opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.14. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of United-Guardian worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

