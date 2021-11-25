Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $147.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day moving average of $198.74. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $144.38 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

