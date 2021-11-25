Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) CEO Louis A. Hoch Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) CEO Louis A. Hoch sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $16,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USIO opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 million, a PE ratio of -826.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Usio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Usio during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

