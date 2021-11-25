Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262,473 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.35. 7,906,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,276,833. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98.

