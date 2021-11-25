Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.30% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter worth $263,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

