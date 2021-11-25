Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorsport Games were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

MSGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MSGM opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 294.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorsport Games Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorsport Games Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.