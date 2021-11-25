Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of Mastech Digital worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHH. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 2,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

