Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.64. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

