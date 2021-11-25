Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.22% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 355,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 35,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

