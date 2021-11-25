Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 529,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.74% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.10. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

