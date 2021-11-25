Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Hatton Consulting Inc.

Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $505,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.51 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $111.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average is $106.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.