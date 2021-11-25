Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Norway Savings Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $241.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.54 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

