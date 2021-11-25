Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is VERITY Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 22.1% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $241.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

