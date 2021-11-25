Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $241.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.