Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4,757.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

