Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 940 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,882 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $37.68 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.38.

