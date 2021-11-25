Veracity Capital LLC Sells 4,417 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 42,203 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 558,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 483,180 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64.

