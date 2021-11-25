Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295,366 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

