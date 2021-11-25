VERITY Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.