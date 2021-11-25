VERITY Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.0% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000.

DFAX stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

