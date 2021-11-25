Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.15). Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Viasat’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 439,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,919. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.15, a PEG ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $68.76.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Viasat by 89.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 33,487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 4.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viasat by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

