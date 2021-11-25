VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) COO John W. R. Payne Purchases 8,830 Shares

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.44 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.