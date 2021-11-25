Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSCO. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of VSCO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.52. 963,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,242. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.