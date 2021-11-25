Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,466 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 3,353,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,937,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 440,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,035,000.

Shares of WALDU stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

