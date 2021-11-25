Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock worth $741,184,102. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

