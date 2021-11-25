Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $146.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock worth $741,184,102 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

