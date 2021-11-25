Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ARC Resources (AETUF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS: AETUF) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,091. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.60.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.