WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Invests $312,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.