WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.47. 2,518,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average is $201.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

