William Blair Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE:HRT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

