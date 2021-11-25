Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $151.34. 14,123,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,012,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $146.29 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.