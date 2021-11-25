Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.71. 8,116,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,437. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.