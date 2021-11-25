Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $657,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $668.32. 2,426,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,317. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $630.58 and a 200-day moving average of $602.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

