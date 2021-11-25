WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Shares Down 1.1%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 3,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

