Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,293,000. Linden Rose Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 333,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.43.

WIX stock opened at $160.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.75. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

