Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $84.93 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

