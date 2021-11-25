Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). LendingTree posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $120.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.30. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $118.05 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 640.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

