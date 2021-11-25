Zacks: Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.78 Million

Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $74.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.87 million and the lowest is $74.70 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $82.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $302.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. 48,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.