Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Perrigo by 173.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 461.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 230,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 189,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Perrigo by 22.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,436,000 after buying an additional 235,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Perrigo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -51.06%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

