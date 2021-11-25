Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $3.33 EPS

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65. Biogen posted earnings of $4.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $19.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $19.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $24.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

BIIB traded down $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $250.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,230. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.85. Biogen has a 1-year low of $238.40 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

