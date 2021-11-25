Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,275 shares of company stock worth $14,108,711. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $63.76 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

